Liversedge motorbike club, Route 62 Bikers, setting off on their ride to Bridlington and back to raise vital funds for the Leeds-based children's charity, Little Hiccups. Members are pictured with Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater
Liversedge bikers raise more than £3,000 for Leeds-based children's charity on 200-mile journey to Bridlington and back

Big-hearted bikers raised more than £3,000 on a charity motorbike ride from Liversedge to Bridlington last weekend.

By Dominic Brown
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Route 62 Bikers were raising money for Little Hiccups, a Leeds-based support group set up by parents who have children with additional needs and disabilities.

The group left in convoy from the Route 62 Café on Huddersfield Road in Liversedge. More than 60 riders took part and raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, who waved the group off on their way, said: “It was lovely to see so many people raising such a large amount of money by doing something they love. A bit of rain didn’t put them off.

"The generosity of bikers and donors meant that almost £3,000 was raised before they even set off.”

