Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group had issued an invite to Kirklees Council, local councillors, members of the public and community leaders to attend the meeting, which was held at the town’s Minster on Saturday, March 11, for the continued worries - that space within the multi-faith cemetery, on Ravens Avenue, would run out within two years - to be addressed.

The council, however, still insists that there are more than 1,000 spaces available which “will provide capacity for several years”.

But, despite more than 150 members of the public attending, only one councillor - from Mirfield - made an appearance.

Meeting at Dewsbury Minster about burial spaces in the town. From the left, Sajad Hussain, Abdul Aslam, Rev Neil Walpole, Naveed Ahmed, Simon Roadnight, Mohammed Javed, Mohammed Mukhtar, Helen Wilson, Yunas Afzal, Christine Leeman and Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood, who attended the event, said: “Regardless of their legal requirements, Kirklees Council have a moral obligation to find burial spaces for the people of Dewsbury, without them having to travel further afield.

“I’ve previously stood up for the community on the issue of Friday burials during the pandemic and I’m determined to do all I can to support the whole community’s right to bereavement choices that are right for their families.

“This is a multi-faith issue which I will continue to press with the council, although it’s highly disappointing that despite invitation with plenty of notice none of the councillors for wards covering Dewsbury attended the public meeting.”

Mohammed Javed, chairman of Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group, who organised the meeting, felt it was “disheartening” about the lack of representation from the council.

Mohammed Javed, chair of Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group, with Christine Leeman, at the town's cemetery

He said: “It was disheartening that councillors and Kirklees Bereavement Services didn’t attend or even have the courtesy to respond to the invite to the public conference.

“Councillors received personal invites from the DCAG to attend and, unfortunately, Martyn Bolt of Mirfield was the only one who attended.

“We are very appreciative of his support to the multi faith communities and the fact even though the constituents affected in the main are not in his area, he was there to be of assistance in any way he can.

“At the meeting the feeling from the public was of anger and frustration that this was a prime opportunity to show solidarity and appease and address the concerns - definitely a missed opportunity by Kirklees and councillors.

“The matter of land running out is so sensitive and close to the heart of the public, one would have thought they would be there for the constituents that voted them in. Instead they chose to issue a one page statement.”

A petition to increase the burial space in Dewsbury has now been launched, due to the concern that “no realistic action plan or proposal has been forthcoming from the council,” with an objective of obtaining “suitable, alternative land to serve the Dewsbury community from the council”.

Mr Javed said: “We set out with a view to work with everyone. DCAG will disband as soon as a genuine solution is found and we are not here to pick fights with anybody. It’s fairly evident that the council have taken their bat and ball home at the expense of the community.

“We are upbeat and positive by the support we have from the communities out there by the messages, feedback and calls the group has had.

“We can categorically say the public conference was a resounding success and we will carry on trying to work with everyone but that’s another matter if they choose to do so or not.

“Our next step has been to launch a petition which is available online and on paper around the community. The online signatures reached 500 just in two days and have now reached 723.”

Mr Eastwood added: “It's important that people in Dewsbury of all faiths make their views known on this serious situation by signing the petition as soon as possible.”

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, maintains the council belief that there are still “over 1,000” burial spaces available within the cemetery, while also confirming that a shortlist of possible suitable locations - for long-term burial provision - have been identified.

He said: “With over 1,000 burial plots currently available in Dewsbury, we are confident that this space will provide capacity for several years.

“Council officers have continued to work on identifying suitable burial sites that would give a long term provision for future burial capacity in Dewsbury. Having narrowed down a significant number of sites, work is now progressing with further analysis of the shortlisted locations to determine suitability, prior to any ground investigatory work and study.

“A detailed business case with the aim of securing capital funding has been worked on alongside the identification of suitable sites, and will be considered later this month.

“Throughout this process the council has worked with the multi-faith Bereavement Forum and will continue to do so.

“We hope this ongoing work provides reassurance of the council’s continued commitment not only working with the Bereavement Forum and communities, but in ensuring sufficient burial space for the future, here in Dewsbury and all council cemeteries, where possible.”

