The centre, situated next to the Calder and Hebble Navigation, provides a wide range of outdoor activities and specialises in offering activities for young people, including those with additional needs who may otherwise not be able to benefit from outdoor learning experiences.

The council, like many across the country, has had to consider how it funds outdoor learning activities for local young people, including those with disabilities and additional needs.

However, following engagement with parents, carers and young people, the council has been able to commit to continuing to support local young people to pursue the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme at Little Deer Wood, as well as at Almondbury.

Kim Leadbeater, centre, has welcomed Kirklees Council’s decision to continue funding Duke of Edinburgh Award activities at Little Deer Wood in Mirfield.

Coun Viv Kendrick, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “The Duke of Edinburgh award will continue to be available through the Kirklees Open Award Centres currently available at Little Deer Wood Mirfield and Almondbury.

“The council is facing hugely difficult financial choices this year but we’ve always said we would prioritise the people who need our support the most. And we know that so many young people with additional needs benefit from the inclusive, safe and positive experiences offered by the team at Little Deer Wood.

“We are committed to providing our children, young people and families with a range of activities, respite and short breaks and Little Deer Wood is central to this ambition.

“We will continue to work with partners to offer the best possible outdoor learning experiences we can within our extremely limited resources.”

Young people in Kirklees can take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme through schools, colleges and groups across the borough. The council’s decision for Little Deer Wood means that the award remains accessible to children and young people with sensory, learning or physical disabilities, including those with the most complex needs for which most centres cannot cater.

Welcoming the council’s decision, Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen, said: “I’m extremely pleased to see the news from Kirklees Council that they will continue to support activities at Little Deer Wood in Mirfield.

“I have been very clear about the need to protect this precious local facility which offers fantastic opportunities for young people to take part in a wide range of activities.