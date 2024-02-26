Bradford Road in Batley and Halifax Road in Liversedge jointly topped the list with 27 complaints each.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see which other roads made the top 15.

In a response to a Freedom of Information request by the Reporter Series, the council also provided the top 10 reasons for noise complaints, which produced 3,600 complaints in total. The vast majority - 1813 - related to domestic reasons.

907 related to barking dogs, 370 were about industrial and commercial premises, 200 were for entertainment, while 116 were raised for construction.

98 complaints were raised due to intruder alarms, 44 due to animals, 24 for motorcycles, 16 due to street issues and 12 related to traffic.

1 . Bradford Road Bradford Road, Batley - 27 complaints (nine for industrial/commercial) Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Halifax Road Halifax Road, Liversedge - 27 complaints (nine for entertainment) Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Highfield Chase Highfield Chase, Dewsbury - 22 complaints Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales