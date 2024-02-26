News you can trust since 1858
Top 15 roads in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen for noise complaints to Kirklees Council revealed - is your street on the list?

Kirklees Council has revealed the top 15 streets in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen for noise complaints last year.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Bradford Road in Batley and Halifax Road in Liversedge jointly topped the list with 27 complaints each.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see which other roads made the top 15.

In a response to a Freedom of Information request by the Reporter Series, the council also provided the top 10 reasons for noise complaints, which produced 3,600 complaints in total. The vast majority - 1813 - related to domestic reasons.

907 related to barking dogs, 370 were about industrial and commercial premises, 200 were for entertainment, while 116 were raised for construction.

98 complaints were raised due to intruder alarms, 44 due to animals, 24 for motorcycles, 16 due to street issues and 12 related to traffic.

Bradford Road, Batley - 27 complaints (nine for industrial/commercial)

1. Bradford Road

Bradford Road, Batley - 27 complaints (nine for industrial/commercial)

Halifax Road, Liversedge - 27 complaints (nine for entertainment)

2. Halifax Road

Halifax Road, Liversedge - 27 complaints (nine for entertainment)

Highfield Chase, Dewsbury - 22 complaints

3. Highfield Chase

Highfield Chase, Dewsbury - 22 complaints

Windsor Road, Batley - 21 complaints

4. Windsor Road

Windsor Road, Batley - 21 complaints

