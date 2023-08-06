The Rams had an opportunity to clinch the crown last weekend but were denied by second-placed Hunslet. And nerves were settling in again as the Cumbrians frustrated Dewsbury to go in 8-8 at half-time at the FLAIR Stadium.

However, hometown hero Paul Sykes proved to be the catalyst in the second half, scoring a 58th minute try which opened the floodgates for the Rams. Andy Gabriel notched a 17-minute hat-trick and top try scorer Owen Restall also went over, which added to Ronan Dixon’s first half score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The end result was confirmation of Dewsbury’s position at the top of the table, and an instant promotion back to the Championship.

Dewsbury Rams’ head coach Liam Finn admitted he was ‘really proud’ as he saw his players produce a stunning second half performance to beat Workington Town 38-8 and seal the League 1 title. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I don’t smile very often, so if I am smiling something extremely good must have happened,” revealed a smiling Finn after the game. “I am really happy and I am really proud.

“There was an element of us being edgy and we were a bit nervous with young blokes trying to get us over the line when we had done 90 per cent of the work.

“It’s a learning curve for our young lads but we managed to do it and I am proud as punch for them for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the Rams’ strong second half showing, the head coach was quick to praise the opposition. He said:

Liam Finn praised Paul Sykes not just for his 18-point haul against Workington but for all of his contributions throughout his time with the club. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I thought Workington were clearly struggling with players carrying injuries from the get-go and if I was coaching them I'd be really proud of their efforts. I thought they were outstanding to hang in the game when they were getting knocks left, right and centre.

“They have got a really good group of players who are local Cumbrian lads with a really good, smart coach who is passionate about rugby. If I was him I would be really proud.

“From our point of view, if, at any point, we’d have got six to eight points up and settled down we’d have probably run away with it sooner. Credit to Workington for that.”

On 41-year-old Paul Sykes’ performance, Finn said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sykesy has been class all his career. He has been a really good help for me as a player. I am delighted for Paul because he wanted to finish his career at his home town club and it looks likely that he will do that.

“For him to get a trophy for winning the title, albeit in League 1, for his hometown club, for the work he has put in, it is a big effort.”

Gabriel’s involvement was as a result to an injury to Lewis Carr, but the winger produced a great solo performance to bag a treble in rapid-quick time.

“He did well for somebody who has only played three games in 12 months,” admitted Finn. “We know that he is a quality player. Anyone who has watched Dewsbury in the last three to four years knows that he is a good player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I am suited for him that he managed to get over the line three times in a game that was never going to be easy to come in for. He has been rattled a little bit at times since he got back from his injury because when you have been starting all your career and you come back and get fit from an injury, even though you know it doesn’t make sense, you still expect to go straight back into the starting line-up.

“Clearly we have had two wingers who have been playing really well all year and he had to wait for his opportunity which, after a conversation with him and explaining to him that if the boot was on the other foot and that’s how he got into the team, he was playing well he wouldn’t expect to be dropped, he got his head around.