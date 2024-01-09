A Birstall resident who fought a nine-year battle to get her landlord to take responsibility for severe damp in her home has been awarded compensation.

Mrs Janice Dawson first reported the damp to Places for People Group, her landlord, in January 2015, before taking her case to the Housing Ombudsman in 2022 with the support of Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

In its findings at the end of 2023, the Ombudsman ruled in favour of Mrs Dawson.

The response stated: “The landlord’s lack of adequate oversight of its managing agents actions resulted in a prolonged process for the resident, leaving her to live in a damp property for a number of years.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with Birstall resident Janice Dawson. (Photo credit: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian).

“The multiple damp surveys conducted with no action being taken following this was not appropriate.

“Taking the above and the length of time involved in this case into consideration constitutes a finding of severe maladministration.”

Janice and her husband, Andy, have now been moved into temporary accommodation by Places for People to allow the repairs on their home to take place.

Kim Leadbeater added: “This utterly damning report from the Ombudsman goes to the heart of the appalling treatment Janice has received at the hands of Places for People.

“Time and again they have brushed aside her complaints about the shocking state of her home, denied responsibility and offered the bare minimum by way of repairs. I took up Janice’s case soon after my election over two and a half years ago, although the damp was first reported as long ago as 2015. It is scandalous that it has taken this long for the company to finally take action and only because they have been forced to do so.

“The stress that Janice and her husband have been under has been intolerable and I am full of admiration for the way she has refused to take no for an answer and demanded that the company fulfil its obligations.

“But I know that has taken its toll, and sadly hers is not an isolated case. This report should be a warning to the whole industry that landlords must not put profit before people, and tenants cannot be left without help for years living in conditions that do terrible damage to their physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

A Places for People spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to Mr and Mrs Dawson for how they have been treated throughout and for the conditions in which they have had to live.

“Their experience falls well below the standard we set ourselves and we will be complying in full with all orders and recommendations in the Ombudsman’s report, including of course providing them with compensation.

“We can confirm that the external structural works recommended by our surveyor were completed on December 15, 2023, and work will commence inside the property on January 8 to put right the internal damage. We have arranged temporary accommodation for Mr and Mrs Dawson while this is underway.