Kirklees Council has confirmed the process to evict travellers camped at Dewsbury Sports Centre is ‘underway’.

Kirklees Council has confirmed the process to evict travellers camped at Dewsbury Sports Centre is 'underway'.

The travellers have been seen camped at the currently closed sports centre’s car park since Thursday, January 4, just hours after travellers were evicted from the nearby Dewsbury Railway Station.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance & Regeneration, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been contacted about the traveller encampment outside the Dewsbury Sports Centre.

“Whenever we’re made aware of a traveller encampment on public land, there’s a legal process we need to follow in order to conduct a safe eviction.

“This process is now underway, and we are taking the necessary legal steps to evict the encampment.