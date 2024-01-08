Kirklees Council has confirmed the process to evict travellers camped at Dewsbury Sports Centre is ‘underway’.

Kirklees Council: Process to evict travellers at Dewsbury Sports Centre ‘underway’
The travellers have been seen camped at the currently closed sports centre’s car park since Thursday, January 4, just hours after travellers were evicted from the nearby Dewsbury Railway Station.
Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Finance & Regeneration, said:
“We have been contacted about the traveller encampment outside the Dewsbury Sports Centre.
“Whenever we’re made aware of a traveller encampment on public land, there’s a legal process we need to follow in order to conduct a safe eviction.
“This process is now underway, and we are taking the necessary legal steps to evict the encampment.
“The sports centre is currently closed to the public due to repair and maintenance requirements.”