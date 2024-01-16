Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has praised the ‘wonderful’ events across North Kirklees, inspired by her sister’s memory, for the Great Winter Get Together.

Run by The Jo Cox Foundation, community events up and down the country were held from Friday, January 12 until so-called Blue Monday on January 15, acted as places where people could find meaningful connection, inspired by the late Jo Cox, who was the MP for Batley and Spen, and her passion for tackling loneliness.

Kim spent the weekend organising and attending a number of events, which started with welcoming passengers at Batley Train Station with refreshments laid on by the local volunteer group, Friends of Batley Station (FOBS).

From there she headed to Heckmondwike to join the Salvation Army for their get-together before meeting the Friends of Mirfield Library for more cake and conversations.

Kim Leadbeater spent the weekend attending a number of events for the Great Winter Get Together, including the Wilton Park Junior Park Run.

On Saturday the MP attended Howden Clough Community Centre for their Great Winter Get Together Coffee Morning and on Sunday she volunteered at the Wilton Park Junior Park Run in Batley where the young participants were treated to well-deserved games and hot chocolate after their 2.5km run.

Kim said: “The Jo Cox Foundation and More In Common groups do a fantastic job of arranging Great Winter Get Togethers all across the country, inspired by my sister’s memory.

“I always try to get to as many as I possibly can and on a chilly weekend it was wonderful to meet so many lovely people who enjoy a good chat as much as I do.

Speaking about the Great Winter Get Together, Kim said: “These events are brilliant at bringing people together during what can be a difficult time of year for many, and they also play an important role in helping to tackle loneliness and strengthen our communities, something that’s so important at any time of the year.”

Ahead of the Great Winter Get Together weekend, Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation, said: “The Great Winter Get Together is inspired by Jo Cox’s passion for strengthening communities and improving the UK’s response to the loneliness crisis.