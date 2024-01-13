These are the top 18 primary schools in North Kirklees that had the best SAT results in the past academic year.

The Department of Education's latest performance tables were published last month, which revealed the the 2022-23 academic year’s SAT result in maths, reading and writing in North Kirklees’ primary schools.

SATs are Standard Assessment Tests administered by schools for pupils at the end of Year 6 to measure children’s educational achievements.

This is the first time time the data has been published in three years due to the impact of COVID-19 which caused SATs to be cancelled in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Here is the list of the top 18 primary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen which have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the Department of Education’s ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at the expected standard’ or better in writing.

The deadline for parents and carers applying for a primary school place for their child in September 2024 is 11.59pm on Monday, January 15.

1 . Carlton Junior and Infant School Carlton Junior and Infant School in Dewsbury had 97 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 115 and in Maths 113. The school had 32 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2.

2 . Ravensthorpe Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School Ravensthorpe Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior School had 81 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 105 and in Maths 105. The school had 90 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2.

3 . Mill Lane Primary School Mill Lane Primary School in Batley had 78 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 106 and in Maths 105. The school had 23 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage 2.