Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has confirmed Josh Woods could be out from six to eight weeks after breaking his thumb in an innocuous training ground incident.

Woods’ injury is a double blow to Moxon after James Meadows left the Bulldogs to join Super League outfit London Broncos just before the start of their pre-season campaign.

Moxon revealed: “We have had a setback with Josh breaking his thumb in training. Having lost James Meadows this now leaves us without our two main recognised halves.

“A broken bone is normally six to eight weeks. The specialist has been in touch with him to say that he thinks the fracture is in a good place, so maybe it will be less than that, hopefully.

Josh Woods, seen here in action against Featherstone Rovers last season, could be out from six to eight weeks after breaking his thumb in an innocuous training ground incident. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

“We were just playing a conditioning game. It was a non-contact game. I am not sure if he did it tigging somebody or catching a ball, but it was an innocuous training incident.

“I feared the worst initially. The news has been a little bit better since then. That’s rugby league. It’s the way it goes.

“It is frustrating in terms of our preparation and shape that we have been practising in training. Woods is a big part of the structure and the way we want to play so it is a setback that he can’t be out there practising and going through the training moves.

“It is what it is and we will just have to deal with it.”

The injury to Woods, however, may open a door of opportunity for other players, including former Warrington Wolves starlet Dave Gibbons who has arrived at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium along with his brother Joe - days after their father, David, and uncle, Anthony, were revealed as Moxon’s assistants.

Moxon said: “If some people get injured, it gives the opportunity for others and that’s the way we have got to see it. It has pushed Dave a little bit further up the pecking order and maybe it means that he makes his debut on Boxing Day starting at half depending on how Woods’ recovery goes.

“I know they are going to be honest, hard working lads (Dave and Joe). Warrington signed Dave on a three-year contract and he was a real good prospect. Things didn’t quite work out for him.