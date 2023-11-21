Gibbons twins join Batley Bulldogs’ coaching set up: Former Leeds Rhinos Women coaches leave Mark Moxon ‘mightily impressed’
Moxon knows the brothers having been a former team-mate at Hunslet towards the end of all their playing careers, while the duo, who come as a pair, return to Mount Pleasant after a spell in the early noughties.
And the twins, who were part of the coaching staff at Leeds Rhinos Women, have already made a positive impression on the boss as the Bulldogs started their pre-season training sessions.
Moxon said: “I am delighted to get the Gibbons twins. They were my first choice when I got the job. I played with them at Hunslet and they are the type of blokes who I think fit our environment. They are honest, hard working and they say things as they are. They really suit our culture and the culture we are trying to maintain and maybe even enhance. They will be ideal for that.
“I was mightily impressed by what they delivered in their first two sessions. They obviously bounce off each other as twins and brothers. They got the respect of the lads straight away and there was a great demeanour around the sessions. It is going to work well.
“I will give them sections of sessions where I will let them do what they want to do. Last Wednesday, in the first session, I gave them a half-hour block in a small 3G court and said, ‘Do whatever you want to do.’
“They planned it and delivered it and it was excellent. I know I can do more of that moving forwards.”
On getting back to training, Moxon added:
“It’s been very good. I have really enjoyed it first and foremost. I was really happy with the condition the lads came back in. A lot of them came back looking in decent shape.
“The young lads that we signed have trained well and it looks like there is some potential there, which you never really know until you are out on the field. It is all positive.
“We have a six week block going into the Boxing Day game and then a five week block after Christmas heading towards the start of the season. This six week block is building up so that we are ready to play Boxing Day.
“Last week was basic skills and conditioning. We will be building that up and introducing a bit of contact this week and keep adding the intensity as we go.”