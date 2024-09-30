Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has begun on a new £8m project to build a care home and flats in Dewsbury for people with dementia and those living with long-term mental health conditions.

The two acre plot, off Oxford Road, Dewsbury, has been overgrown and neglected for decades and in recent years has become a magnet for vandalism and crime.

The former tennis courts, opposite Westborough High School, have now been cleared and construction on the Freddie Finlay 40-bed Care Home and 12 independent living units has begun.

It is expected to be complete by early 2026.

Entrepreneur and care home owner Kevin Martin, 68, is behind the project, which will create up to 60 new jobs. He already has three successful care homes, in West Yorkshire.

They include Thomas Owen House in Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, Hopton Cottage Care Home in Mirfield and John Sturrock, a 40-bed unit in Leeds.

Mr Martin said: “We are glad to see work is underway after plans were finally approved some weeks ago. They have taken some considerable time to go through.”

The overgrown land has been cleared and work is being completed by Mr Martin’s own firm, Ash Martin Construction Company.

An artists' impression of how the site will look.

Mr Martin is now accompanied by three new directors, who are three of his children. They are Theo Martin, Prudence Martin and Celia Morgan.

The team has a long-term programme to develop several other sites.

He said the construction will be from natural Yorkshire stone: “This will be super luxury accommodation for 40 adults who need ongoing support and for 12 people who are able to live more independently, but still need some support.”

There will be a Bistro style food service, social care and activity areas, a cinema and beautiful, tranquil landscaped gardens. Many of the mature trees on the land are being retained.

“It will create around 60 new permanent jobs, including nurses and care workers,” he said.

Mr Martin, a qualified psychiatric nurse, developed Thomas Owen House 35 years ago. It was named in memory of Kevin and his wife Ann’s son Thomas Owen, who died tragically in 1988, at the age of four.

He added: “The most important factor in the company’s success is that we have always provided kind, warm and patient care for the people we look after and we pledge to continue in that tradition.”

The former tennis courts were used from the 1940s until the 1970s by the Girls Grammar School pupils, and used also by professional workers such as nurses.

The two acres of land was donated to Dewsbury Borough Council in 1939 and later the Dewsbury Schools Endowed Foundation Trust, by wealthy mill owners, the Cullingworth family.

But since the tennis courts were no longer used, it has remained wasteland for more than 40 years and has become a dumping ground.

The land was purchased from the Dewsbury Endowed Schools Foundation Trust, which will use the interest from the sale money towards the benefit of the education of young people aged 7-25, who live in the Dewsbury area, as agreed under a strict legal covenant.

Coun Eric Firth, who is chair of the Trust, said: “We are delighted to see the sale of this land go through and work begin.

“It is a wonderful project for the town, providing much needed facilities.”

Paul Ellis, President of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, added: “The creation of 60 new jobs in Dewsbury is fantastic news. We know Kevin Martin’s other care homes are outstanding examples of how care homes should be run and we look forward to successful completion of this project.”