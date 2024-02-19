Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Clare Hurst, who has “overcome so many battles” with her mental health to continue her passion of being a beauty queen, has been shortlisted in the Volunteer of the Year and Inspirational Individual of the Year categories at the prestigious event.

Clare, who volunteers at Batley Library, said: “I am suited. People have put me in for the Inspiration award and the Volunteer award because of how far I have come in battling my mental health and keep carrying on. They think I am inspirational.

“It’s a massive thing to be nominated. It is an honour. I am so overwhelmed and I am proud to be nominated for this because it is a big thing. Whatever happens I will be happy. I will just be proud to be there. I will still be smiling no matter what happens, although I will be shocked if I do win.”

She added: “It will just be a proud moment. It is an amazing achievement for me. I can’t thank my family and friends enough for their support and for believing in me. I wouldn’t have got through everything without them and thank you to everyone who nominated me.

“It hasn't been an easy journey but I have shown that I am stronger than I think I am and I am a fighter. I am not a quitter. I don’t give up at all, I keep on going. That’s what I am and I want to make a difference. That’s my goal. If I can help others I will go away smiling.”

Clare, 37, has won numerous beauty queen titles over the years including the North Miss Wigan Beauty crown when she was 20 and Miss Heart of European Rose in 2022. She is currently representing Leeds for Ms Royal UK, which aims to “empower ladies whilst giving them the opportunity to grow and develop a positive self-image, improve confidence and gain life skills.”

Clare Hurst, from Heckmondwike, has been nominated for two awards at this year’s Yorkshire Choice Awards.

“That’s a really big one,” Clare said. “I am doing as much as I can for that, no matter what happens it will be an amazing experience for me. I don’t see it as winning, it’s about taking part and enjoying it. I know it is going to be a tough competition but I am just going to enjoy every moment of it. That is what it is about. I am just looking forward to seeing everyone in November at the finals.”

She added: “I am proud to show what I am doing. I have overcome so many battles. I want to show that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you are struggling with your mental health. Don’t be afraid to take that step to reach out and talk to people. It wasn’t easy for me to reach out but I did it and I felt better about it after.

“Look at me now. I am proud and I am still here and I am looking forward to this journey. I am so excited and I am proud.”

The power to decide the winners of the Yorkshire Choice Awards now rests in the hands of the public. Voters are encouraged to view the list of nominees on the official Yorkshire Choice Awards website - www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere - and cast their votes to determine who will be crowned the 2024 winners.