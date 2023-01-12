Clare Louise Hurst, who lives in Heckmondwike, is ‘proud’ to announce that she will be competing in the ‘inclusive’ beauty pageant, after nearly giving up her passion last year due to mental health struggles.

Talking about her recent struggles, Clare said: “I had to give my job up last year because my mental health had gotten so bad - I had to do what was best for me.

“It wasn't easy and at one point I felt like giving up on pageants because I was so down and depressed. Each day was a challenge.”

Clare will compete in the United Kingdom Endeavour in September.

The United Kingdom Endeavour - a beauty pageant which celebrates diversity, inclusivity and empowerment - was founded by Claire’s friend Kathryn Ozmaya and her daughter Jordon Miar Johnson, who have supported Clare through the difficult time.

Clare added: “With the support of my husband Sean and my friend Kathryn, who I have been through the pageant industry with from the beginning, I have decided to give pageants another go.

“Kathryn explained that with me battling mental health this would be an amazing opportunity for me because I would be looked after.

“She really didn't want me to give up because I have come so far in the pageant industry, she has always looked out for me.

Clare Hurst with her Silver Lining Award.

“After talking to Kathryn I realised that I love what I do and all the memories mean so much. I just thought, do I really want to give it all up?

“I didn't realise I had the strength in me but I decided to carry on, keep going and join Kathryn’s amazing system.

“I am stronger than I think and I have finally come out on the other side.

“My husband and Kathryn saved me from giving up. I can't thank them enough because without them I would be doing this anymore.

Clare Hurst and her husband Sean.

“I am looking forward to competing because no matter what happens it has given me a confidence boost and built me up to keep carrying on.”

As well as being announced as a competitor in the United Kingdom Endeavour, Clare is also ‘thrilled’ to announce that she won a Silver Lining Award in November 2022, for sharing her ‘inspirational’ story so far.

Clare said: “I sent my story in about when I was being bullied, the struggles I have had with my mental health and doing beauty pageants.

“I didn’t hear anything for a while, then I got an email saying that I had won an award. I couldn't believe it, words couldn't express how I felt.

“To win that award gave me another boost - I felt so proud.

“I can’t thank people enough for voting for me.”

Clare will be competing in the United Kingdom Endeavour Pageant 2023 on Saturday, September 2023 in Warrington. If she is successful, she will then compete in the finals on Saturday, October 21.

For more information about the United Kingdom Endeavour, visit https://missunitedkingdomendeavour.godaddysites.com/