The highly anticipated advert, which tells the poignant story of love and loss through the eyes of a widowed mother, had a premiere at Huddersfield Town’s John Smith’s Stadium last night before its release to the wider public today.

In 2022, Sam Teale and his team created the viral ‘GoKart’ festive advert which gained over 40 million views globally online.

This year’s production sees a widowed mother navigating her first Christmas without her husband, with the video accompanied by Cleckheaton’s Jenna Bay’s moving track ‘Our Song’.

Director Sam said: “This is our most special advert yet. It’s not about competing with the supermarket giants or the big brands, it’s about telling a story that reflects a deeper societal cause.

“We’re shining a light on important issues, real communities, giving them a voice, and reminding everyone of the true meaning of Christmas - connection, love and cherishing those we hold dear before it is too late.”

Last Thursday (November 21), the Reporter Series were treated to behind-the-scenes access as filming took place at Sam’s old school, Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School.

Headteacher Claire Lyles said: “I am so pleased that Sam chooses to return to his old primary school each year to record part of his annual Christmas advert.

“We always look forward to welcoming him back. He’s an inspirational figure for our pupils and we are excited to see the magic he creates this year. His Christmas adverts are always tear jerkers.

“As Headteacher, I have always maintained a great relationship with Sam since he left us.

“He often comes back to visit and regularly leads assemblies for pupils about his journey to success.

“We are so proud of our former Norry boy.”

Jenna, who was also at Norristhorpe shoot, added:

“I am so excited. I have loved being a part of it and love that he has chosen a local song writer, which means we can support each other.

“It is very emotional and if it doesn’t make people cry I will be very disappointed!

“I created a new version of the song to suit the emotive storyline of this year’s Christmas advert. I hope it helps to raise awareness for people in need of support.”

The project supports another vital cause, with this year’s proceeds going to Gingerbread, the UK’s largest single-parent charity.

Take a look at these great photos from the filming of Sam Teale Productions’ Christmas advert at Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School.

