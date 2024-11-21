WATCH: Norristhorpe school welcomes back former star pupil to film scene for Christmas advert which hopes to rival John Lewis, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencers

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:47 GMT
A Norristhorpe school welcomed back one of its former star pupils to allow his Cleckheaton-based video production team to shoot a scene for their annual Christmas advert - which is hoped to rival those made by the supermarket giants.

The Reporter Series was granted behind-the-scenes access at Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School this afternoon (Thursday) to see the “emotional” Sam Teale Productions film in action.

In 2022, Sam, who attended the school as a youngster, and his team, created the viral ‘GoKart’ festive advert which gained over 15 million views online. This year’s effort focuses on a widow who has recently lost her husband.

Speaking in the playground of his former school after shooting a scene involving a number of pupils, along with child actors William and Chloe, greeting their ‘parents’ at the end of the day, Sam said:

Cast and crew of the Sam Teale Productions Christmas advert at Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School.Cast and crew of the Sam Teale Productions Christmas advert at Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School.
“Today was fantastic. This area is never on the tele enough. We have got an opportunity now to showcase an issue within a Christmas advert and set it in our local area and make people see it for the beautiful place that it is.

“Places like Norristhorpe School allowing us to do that is absolutely incredible. I am so thankful.

“Today has been class. The whole shoot has been amazing and I am so excited for it to go out and see if we can beat the supermarkets at their own game, which I am optimistic about because I think we have got something really, really magical - an amazing song, an incredible crew and an even better cast.

“A am a very happy man.”

Sam Teale at the shoot.Sam Teale at the shoot.
Take a look at this behind the scenes footage of Sam Teale Productions’ Christmas advert on this page.

We will have a photo gallery, along with an in-depth article, featuring interviews with Sam, the school’s headteacher Claire Lyles and singer Jenna Bay, about today’s exciting filming experience next week.

The advert will be specially launched at Huddersfield Town’s John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, November 28, before it is released to the wider public on Friday, November 29, at 8am.

