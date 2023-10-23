News you can trust since 1858
In pictures: More than 600 Sufi-Muslims gather for Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe

The Eid-Milad Ravensthorpe Peace Procession took place on Sunday, October 8, organised by the Aslamiya Naqshbandi Jamia Mosque.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

Led by two white stallions, the peace walk saw more than 600 Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike and Huddersfield take part.

Eid-Milad: Hundreds of Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike gather for Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe

1. Gathering

The Ravensthorpe Eid-Milad Peace Procession was held earlier this month Photo: Submitted

2. Gathering

The Ravensthorpe Eid-Milad Peace Procession was held earlier this month Photo: Submitted

3. Gathering

The Ravensthorpe Eid-Milad Peace Procession was held earlier this month Photo: Submitted

4. Gathering

The Ravensthorpe Eid-Milad Peace Procession was held earlier this month Photo: Submitted

