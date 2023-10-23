In pictures: More than 600 Sufi-Muslims gather for Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe
The Eid-Milad Ravensthorpe Peace Procession took place on Sunday, October 8, organised by the Aslamiya Naqshbandi Jamia Mosque.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Led by two white stallions, the peace walk saw more than 600 Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike and Huddersfield take part.
Eid-Milad: Hundreds of Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike gather for Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe
