News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
More than 600 Sufi-Muslims took part in the Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe on Sunday, October 8More than 600 Sufi-Muslims took part in the Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe on Sunday, October 8
More than 600 Sufi-Muslims took part in the Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe on Sunday, October 8

Eid-Milad: Hundreds of Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike gather for Peace Procession in Ravensthorpe

More than 600 Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike and Huddersfield gathered in Ravensthorpe to take part in this year's Eid-Milad Ravensthorpe Peace Procession.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 15th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST

The peace walk on Sunday, October 8, was organised by the Aslamiya Naqshbandi Jamia Mosque, based on North Road in Ravensthorpe.

Led by two white stallions pulling an elegant carriage with three of the local religious leaders inside, the faithful walked out of the mosque's car park in their hundreds waving a selection of green Sufi-Muslim flags.

The colour green is seen by Muslims as a symbol of Islam's love for nature and the environment.

In pictures: Hundreds gather waving a sea of green flags at the Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike

The worshippers walked through the neighbourhoods of Ravensthorpe, and then returned to the North Road based mosque where a special prayer service was held for world peace.

Mazhar Bhatt, from the mosque, said: "The festival of Eid-Milad opens up lots of good themes such as giving to charity, helping the poor and orphans, as well spreading an important message of love and peace by remembering the life story of Prophet Mohammad.

"So, our peace procession's purpose was to spread that exact message of peace and love, especially during these challenging times."

The peace walk was organised by the Aslamiya Naqshbandi Jamia Mosque based on North Road in Ravensthorpe

1. Peace Procession

The peace walk was organised by the Aslamiya Naqshbandi Jamia Mosque based on North Road in Ravensthorpe Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A special prayer service was held for world peace

2. Peace Procession

A special prayer service was held for world peace Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The faithful waved a selection of green Sufi-Muslim flags

3. Peace Procession

The faithful waved a selection of green Sufi-Muslim flags Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Two white stallions pulled an elegant carriage with three of the local religious leaders inside

4. Peace Procession

Two white stallions pulled an elegant carriage with three of the local religious leaders inside Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:RavensthorpeBatleyDewsburyHuddersfield