More than 600 Sufi-Muslims from mosques across Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike and Huddersfield gathered in Ravensthorpe to take part in this year's Eid-Milad Ravensthorpe Peace Procession.

The peace walk on Sunday, October 8, was organised by the Aslamiya Naqshbandi Jamia Mosque, based on North Road in Ravensthorpe.

Led by two white stallions pulling an elegant carriage with three of the local religious leaders inside, the faithful walked out of the mosque's car park in their hundreds waving a selection of green Sufi-Muslim flags.

The colour green is seen by Muslims as a symbol of Islam's love for nature and the environment.

The worshippers walked through the neighbourhoods of Ravensthorpe, and then returned to the North Road based mosque where a special prayer service was held for world peace.

Mazhar Bhatt, from the mosque, said: "The festival of Eid-Milad opens up lots of good themes such as giving to charity, helping the poor and orphans, as well spreading an important message of love and peace by remembering the life story of Prophet Mohammad.

"So, our peace procession's purpose was to spread that exact message of peace and love, especially during these challenging times."

