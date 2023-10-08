News you can trust since 1858
Children at the Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession
Children at the Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession

In pictures: Hundreds gather waving a sea of green flags at the Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike

Sufi Muslims from Mosques in Dewsbury, Batley and the Spen Valley gathered in their hundreds for this year's Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

The peace walk was organised by Heckmondwike's Albion Street based Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque as part of prophet Mohammad's Eid-Milad birthday celebrations.

Here is a selection of photos from the event, held on September 24.

Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike sees hundreds take to the streets of the Spen Valley

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession

1. Community

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession Photo: Submitted

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession

2. Community

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession Photo: Submitted

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession

3. Community

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession Photo: Submitted

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession

4. Community

The Eid-Milad Heckmondwike Peace Procession Photo: Submitted

