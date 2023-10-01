News you can trust since 1858
Heckmondwike resident Haroon Al-Hashmi offering some Indian sweets to senior Muslim Scholar Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi during this year's procession
Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike sees hundreds take to the streets of the Spen Valley

Sufi Muslims from Mosques in Dewsbury, Batley and the surrounding Spen Valley turned out on Sunday afternoon (September 24) in their hundreds, waving a sea of green flags at this year's Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike.
By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:30 BST

The peace walk was organised by Heckmondwike's Albion Street based Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque as part of prophet Mohammad's Eid-Milad birthday celebrations taking place globally.

​There are three Eid festivals in the Muslim calendar, and Eid-Milad is the first, celebrating prophet Mohammad's birthday.

The second one is Eid-Ul-Fitr, while the third is Eid-Ul-Adha.

​Homes are usually lit up with beautiful illuminations during the Eid-Milad festivities which will continue throughout the Islamic holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal (coinciding this year between the weeks of late-September and early October).

The lively, colourful month has also been a time when friends, families and relatives are getting together for household evening meals after reading the Koran and some Islamic poetry.

​Senior Muslim Scholar Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, who is also Head-Imam at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, said: ​"Our Eid-Milad Peace Procession was, as the name suggests, purely a procession of peace and love.

"The aim of this special procession was to spread joy across our streets in Heckmondwike, and the response from our local white-English speaking residents was phenomenally encouraging.

"Some of these lovely elderly people came outside into their front gardens waving both hands at those taking part in this year's Eid-Milad walk.

"This is the actual beauty of Eid-Milad. There is such a positive feeling and people always feel good when joining in these celebrations."

The peace procession ended where it started - at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque - where prayers were then read for global world peace.

Children at this year's peace procession in Heckmondwike

Children at this year's peace procession in Heckmondwike

Children at this year's peace procession in Heckmondwike

Children at this year's peace procession in Heckmondwike

Children with their grandparents at the peace procession in Heckmondwike

Children with their grandparents at the peace procession in Heckmondwike

Children with their grandparents at the peace procession in Heckmondwike

Children with their grandparents at the peace procession in Heckmondwike

