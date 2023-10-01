Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Heckmondwike sees hundreds take to the streets of the Spen Valley
The peace walk was organised by Heckmondwike's Albion Street based Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque as part of prophet Mohammad's Eid-Milad birthday celebrations taking place globally.
There are three Eid festivals in the Muslim calendar, and Eid-Milad is the first, celebrating prophet Mohammad's birthday.
The second one is Eid-Ul-Fitr, while the third is Eid-Ul-Adha.
Homes are usually lit up with beautiful illuminations during the Eid-Milad festivities which will continue throughout the Islamic holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal (coinciding this year between the weeks of late-September and early October).
The lively, colourful month has also been a time when friends, families and relatives are getting together for household evening meals after reading the Koran and some Islamic poetry.
Senior Muslim Scholar Mufti Allama-Moalana Shamsul-Huda Khan Misbahi, who is also Head-Imam at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, said: "Our Eid-Milad Peace Procession was, as the name suggests, purely a procession of peace and love.
"The aim of this special procession was to spread joy across our streets in Heckmondwike, and the response from our local white-English speaking residents was phenomenally encouraging.
"Some of these lovely elderly people came outside into their front gardens waving both hands at those taking part in this year's Eid-Milad walk.
"This is the actual beauty of Eid-Milad. There is such a positive feeling and people always feel good when joining in these celebrations."
The peace procession ended where it started - at the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque - where prayers were then read for global world peace.