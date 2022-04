Volunteers carried out a clean-up in Ravensthorpe at the weekend

The event on Saturday started at the Greenwood Centre and saw volunteers collect many bin bags full of litter.

A spokesperson for the newly formed Ravensthorpe in Bloom team said: "Thank you for all your help and support.

"Thanks to the council team, police and everyone that took part.

The event was organised by Ravensthorpe in Bloom

"We need more help and support with signage and enforcement to help control littering and drinking or even drugs.