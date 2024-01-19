Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has described Dane Manning as “an outstanding figure” as the club prepares for the forward’s testimonial against Heavy Woollen ARL on Sunday, January 21 (kick off 2pm).

Having started his career with Leeds Rhinos, Manning spent a season at Featherstone Rovers before moving to the Bulldogs for the 2011 campaign. He spent the next five years at The Shay with Halifax but returned to Mount Pleasant in 2017 and established himself as a club stalwart.

“He is just a trooper,” said Moxon. “What he has done for the club in two spells is just phenomenal. He always gives 100 per cent and you always know what you are going to get from him.

“He is an outstanding figure for the club. If anyone deserves a testimonial it is Dane Manning and I don’t think there will be anyone who would argue with that.”

Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon has described Dane Manning as “an outstanding figure” as the club prepares for the forward’s testimonial against Heavy Woollen ARL on Sunday, January 21 (kick off 2pm). (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

He added: “It is the kind of game that really suits Manu, against the best local amateurs because he is a proper local lad that has done well. He is well respected by everyone in the local area.

“It should be a great contest and hopefully it is well supported and hopefully us and the Heavy Woollen can get plenty out of it.”

And with some of the very best amateur players within North Kirklees on show, Moxon has revealed Sunday’s game has the potential to be a scouting mission.

Dane Manning in action for the Bulldogs against Wath Brow in the Challenge Cup last season. (Photo credit: Paul Butterfield)

He admitted: “I have definitely got my eye on it, which you have all the time as a coach of a semi professional rugby league team. You have always got your eyes and ears open.

“Without a shadow of a doubt it is an opportunity for those guys to show us what they can do and anyone that plays well in that kind of company will certainly have done themselves a few favours if they are wanting to get into the professional game.