Take a look at these brilliant photos from Dewsbury Rams’ 28-14 friendly defeat at Featherstone Rovers.

The Rams battled back from a 16-0 first half deficit to get to within two points thanks to three quick-fire tries from Lewis Carr, Brad Graham and Owen Restall.

But last season’s league leaders responded with three further tries of their own to secure the victory.

Dewsbury’s assistant head coach Jaymes Chapman told the Reporter Series: “There are a lot of positives to take away from the game. You can never write Fev off.

“They have got some very reputable players in their squad and it’s a tough place to go to and they are a tough team to play against. They will be top five this year and they will be knocking on that door again.

“We competed for a number of minutes and when we got some depth in good ball and some shape we were 14 points up in the first ten minutes of the second half. There were a lot of positives to take from it.

“We spoke to the lads at half time and said that the scoreline did not reflect how we were playing in the first half. There were a couple of mistakes on our behalf that put them in front, where we were a little bit lax in defence and Fev crashed over.

“But we defended really well and solidly and we were in the arm wrestle for 25 minutes.”

Take a look at these photos taken by Thomas Fynn from the game.

1 . Action from Dewsbury's friendly with Featherstone Dewsbury's Matt Garside and Bailey O'Connor make a tackle. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

2 . Action from Dewsbury's friendly with Featherstone Bailey O'Connor is tackled in the friendly defeat at Fev. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales

3 . Action from Dewsbury's friendly with Featherstone Rams in possession against Fev. Photo: Thomas Fynn Photo Sales