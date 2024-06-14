‘I just can’t thank them enough for what they are doing’ - Headstone business steps in to replace damaged angel statue in Dewsbury cemetery
Madani Memorials, based on Bradford Road between Dewsbury and Batley, have volunteered their services free of charge to replace the sentimental monument, which had one of its wings broken off last week.
The damaged statue sits within the cemetery’s Angel Corner and was discovered by Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, who told the Reporter Series:
“I was horrified to find that our angel statue had been damaged. Someone had broken the wing off the angel. I was fuming.
“Flowers had also been pulled out and thrown all over. I was so furious and upset. Angel Corner represents everything about remembering babies and children and is a place of reflection for parents or anybody to sit and think about their loved ones.
“I was just devastated to think that some mindless, horrible people could do this.”
Since the discovery, however, Christine has been contacted by Yahya Hussain of Madani Memorials, who revealed the firm, which has been established in North Kirklees for 27 years, will be replacing the broken statue with a new, bigger one made out of granite.
“Some real good has come out of this,” Christine said. “I couldn’t believe it when he said they were more than happy to replace it. I didn’t know what to say.
“I was absolutely blown away. I just can’t thank them enough for what they are doing.”
Yahya, whose father Sakhawat Hussain runs the firm, said:
“This is our home area. If we can do anything to help out, we will do it in a heartbeat.
“Christine has put a lot of time, effort and work into the cemetery and into that section especially. We’re talking about death here. It is basic respect that people should have for those who have passed away, especially babies and children.
“What are you going to gain by damaging something like that? It’s stupid.”
The company confirmed that the new statue should be ready in approximately three months’ time.
Annual services take place at Angel Corner in the cemetery, which is located on Ravens Avenue, in remembrance of the many babies and children buried on the site.
