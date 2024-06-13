Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rida Boys High School in Dewsbury has been graded ‘good’ in its latest Ofsted report after improvement was required at a previous inspection.

The Savile Town-based school, which has a Muslim faith ethos, has achieved a ‘good’ rating in all areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.

The report, which was published last month, says: “The school has established a positive culture in which pupils can flourish. It knows the pupils well and invests in their personal development.

“The school seeks to instil in pupils the confidence, resilience and independence they need for future success. It also develops pupils’ respect for others.

“The school has high expectations for what pupils can achieve. This is reflected in the school’s academic curriculum. Furthermore, the school raises pupils’ aspirations about their future careers.

“It wants pupils to become leaders in society, to play significant roles in their community and beyond. Pupils respond well to the school’s ambitions for them. They show positive attitudes to their learning.”

The report also states: “Pupils meet the high standards of behaviour the school expects. This is a calm and orderly school. Pupils conduct themselves in a polite and considerate manner. They have high levels of attendance and punctuality.

“As they move through the school, pupils take increasing responsibility for their own behaviour.

“Pupils benefit from a high-quality personal development programme. They develop a deep understanding of their own faith and spirituality through prayer and reflection. They learn about other faiths and take part in charity and community work.

“The school has an ambitious vision to transform pupils’ lives. It engages with parents and carers and involves them in the life of the school.

“The school ensures that staff workload is manageable and prioritises staff well-being. Staff value this. They enjoy working at the school.”

The ‘good’ verdict follows on from a visit made by Ofsted in September 2022, where inspectors ruled the overall effectiveness as ‘inadequate.’ An additional inspection in May 2023, however, revealed that the independent school standards were “now met.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “This accomplishment stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and collective efforts of our entire school community.

“Rida Boys High School is committed to providing an exceptional educational experience deeply rooted in Islamic ethos, nurturing the intellectual and spiritual growth of our students. Our vision has consistently aimed at fostering confident individuals who excel academically while embodying the values of education and faith in our diverse society.

“The school leaders’ aspiration is to persist in striving for excellence and to serve as a model school.

“This remarkable achievement is a testament to the collective endeavour of our dedicated leaders, supportive parents, eager students, staff members and well wishes from the wider community.

“Together, we have demonstrated the remarkable outcomes achievable through collaboration and a shared commitment to excellence.