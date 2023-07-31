The five-day challenge, in memory of the former Batley and Spen MP, into its eighth year, which started in Cleckheaton on Wednesday, July 26 and ended in London on Sunday, July 30, brought together two people at either end of the age spectrum, who wouldn’t ordinarily have ever met.

Yaseen Fadal, at just 17, was this year’s youngest participant. After completing the ride, the former Upper Batley High School pupil said:

“I have got no words, honestly. It is such an accomplishment. It’s fantastic. It’s every emotion - it’s happiness, it’s fulfilment, it’s something for my family to be proud of me for. It’s amazing.”

The eldest and youngest riders of The Jo Cox Way event - Kath Lyons, left, and Yaseen Fadal from Batley. (Photo credot: Steve Fox)

Asked what his favourite moments were of the event, he joked:

“The climbs. And the lunch breaks! Meeting everyone. This whole community we have here is brilliant. It just proves that we have far more in common. These five days have been really enjoyable.”

His father, Javed Fadal, completed the ride in 2021 but was unable to take part this year due to recovering from cancer.

“When I saw him I just shed a tear,” he admitted at the finish line in the capital. “I couldn’t stop crying. I am really happy at what he has achieved as there were so many reasons why he did it.

Yaseen Fadal with his father, Javed.

“I did it two years ago and I know how much of a challenge it is, so for a 17-year old to commit to something like this is amazing. I am immensely proud of him.”

Yaseen’s mother, Tasneem, proudly said:

“I look at him and I feel so inspired. He made it look so easy even though it was a difficult journey, we all know how tough it is.

“I have no fear about my child having a bright future. I am extremely proud of him and I know he is going to do greater things in life.”

Jean and Gordon Leadbeater with their daughter Kim, MP for Batley and Spen, ahead of the Jo Cox Way bike event.

Kath Lyons, at 77, was the eldest participant. Incredibly, this was the Keighley’s woman’s second successive Jo Cox Way challenge. Asked how it went after crossing the line on Sunday afternoon, she said:

“Dare I say, better than I did last time. It’s hard to believe as I’m a year older but I knew what was coming, so that must have helped.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. It’s not just riding your bike, it’s everybody chatting to one another, helping one another - people are just there for each other.

“I feel so emotional.”

Jo Cox’s mother, Jean Leadbeater, greeted the cyclists in London and showed admiration at Kath’s achievement.

“I think she is absolutely fantastic,” Jean said. “She is the epitome of the Jo Cox Way ride. She has got grit, determination and she is very much like Jo. Grit, determination and nothing would beat her. Kath is just the same. Two years now. What a brilliant lady.

“Jo would have absolutely loved her.”

Jean’s husband Gordon added:

“What a great example. You are never too old. I am six months younger than Kath so my best is still to come!