News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
The Jo Cox Way riders in a superb team photo for the 2023 event, pictured here in Market Bosworth, LeicestershireThe Jo Cox Way riders in a superb team photo for the 2023 event, pictured here in Market Bosworth, Leicestershire
The Jo Cox Way riders in a superb team photo for the 2023 event, pictured here in Market Bosworth, Leicestershire

The Jo Cox Way 2023: 18 photos from over 80 cyclists' mammoth journey from Cleckheaton to London

Over 80 cyclists arrived safely in London yesterday (Sunday) after completing their epic 288-mile bike ride from Cleckheaton in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:46 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:01 BST

Riders of The Jo Cox Way set off on their journey on Wednesday from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium before crossing the finish line in the capital on Sunday.

Here are 18 photos of their adventure, from the very start until the very end.

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley Spen, with her parents Jean and Gordon, at the start of The Jo Cox Way bike ride

1. The Jo Cox Way

Kim Leadbeater, MP for Batley Spen, with her parents Jean and Gordon, at the start of The Jo Cox Way bike ride Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
The riders listen intently to a pep talk before embarking on their epic adventure

2. The Jo Cox Way

The riders listen intently to a pep talk before embarking on their epic adventure Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
The riders listen intently to a pep talk before embarking on their epic adventure.

3. The Jo Cox Way

The riders listen intently to a pep talk before embarking on their epic adventure. Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
It all starts here. Riders gather at the start line at Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton. Three. Two. One...

4. The Jo Cox Way

It all starts here. Riders gather at the start line at Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton. Three. Two. One... Photo: Adam Cheshire / National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Jo CoxLondonCleckheatonBatley