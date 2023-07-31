The Jo Cox Way 2023: 18 photos from over 80 cyclists' mammoth journey from Cleckheaton to London
Over 80 cyclists arrived safely in London yesterday (Sunday) after completing their epic 288-mile bike ride from Cleckheaton in memory of former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:46 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 09:01 BST
Riders of The Jo Cox Way set off on their journey on Wednesday from Princess Mary Athletics Stadium before crossing the finish line in the capital on Sunday.
Here are 18 photos of their adventure, from the very start until the very end.
