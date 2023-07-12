House prices in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen: The 11 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

With rising mortgage rates adding to the ongoing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house in North Kirklees will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to five per cent in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about three per cent higher than a year ago.

Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49 per cent would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of North Kirklees have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Dewsbury, Batley and Spen which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . Dewsbury Central and Westborough In Dewsbury Central and Westborough, the average house price in 2022 was £92,000

2 . Ravensthorpe In Ravensthorpe, the average house price in 2022 was £106,500

3 . Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant In Batley Carr and Mount Pleasant, the average house price in 2022 was £120,000

4 . Batley Central In Batley Central, the average house price in 2022 was £125,000