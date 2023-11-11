News you can trust since 1858
Here are 8 things missing from Dewsbury town centre from a Primark to free parking

With plans to rejuvenate Dewsbury Market and Dewsbury Arcade, the town is on the up.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

We asked Dewsbury Reporter Series readers what else they think is missing from Dewsbury town centre.

We were inundated with responses from people keen to share what they would like to see.

Here are some of their suggestions.

First look at how Dewsbury Market could look after revamp including stage for more events

People would love to see a Primark

People would love to see a Primark Photo: Hollie Adams

Some want to see Argos with its own shop back on the high street

Some want to see Argos with its own shop back on the high street Photo: subm

People are also keen for free parking

People are also keen for free parking Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Many would like to see Dewsbury Sports Centre reopen

Many would like to see Dewsbury Sports Centre reopen Photo: Jim Fitton

