First look at how Dewsbury Market could look after revamp including stage for more events

New images of how Dewsbury Market could look have been revealed.

Improvements to the market – one of the key focal points of the Kirklees Council’s Dewsbury Blueprint – are aimed at creating a more varied, day-to-night offering, says the council.

As well as continuing a traditional market, the revamp includes create more areas for eating, drinking, socialising and events.

The council hopes the plans will help drive more footfall into Dewsbury town centre

How Dewsbury Market could look

Plans for the market have had to be re-evaluated and re-costed because of rising construction costs and other financial pressures, said the council, but its aim has been to “make the best use of budget and provide a great end result for both traders and shoppers”.

These images have been released now that it has been confirmed that the new plans will meet all requirements and can be achieved within budget.

Detailed plans, along with more visuals, will be released over the coming months.

This will be followed by a formal consultation with market traders.

How Dewsbury market could look

The council also says it will continue to work closely with the Dewsbury Town Deal Board to deliver the improved Dewsbury Market.

Councillor Cathy Scott, leader of Kirklees Council and ward councillor for Dewsbury East, said: “I can’t overstate how excited I am to finally be able to release these images and tell people the new plans are just around the corner.

“We’ve been doing so much work behind the scenes over the last year and I know how difficult it is when people can’t see the work being done or the amount of consideration that goes into each and every decision.

“At the moment, these first few images are just to give you an idea of the look and feel of the new market.

How Dewsbury Market could look

"But they’re also to reassure local residents and traders that plans for the market are still progressing – more than that, we’re nearly at the point where we can share the full detail publicly.

“We began the work of re-evaluating and re-costing plans for Dewsbury Market before the current economic difficulties were fully known but it’s now more important than ever that we ensure every aspect of these designs makes the best use of our budget.

“That said, despite financial challenges, we have never once given up on our ambitions for the market or for Dewsbury town centre and we know how important and long-awaited these plans are – they have to be right, and they have to deliver transformative change for my hometown.

“I can honestly say I believe this new, improved market will transform Dewsbury town centre, and future-proof one of our greatest assets for not just years but generations to come.”

How Dewsbury Market could look

Keith Ramsay, chair of the Dewsbury Town Deal Board, added: “We have huge ambitions for Dewsbury town centre and it’s no secret that it’s been slow going with a number of our larger projects over the last few years.