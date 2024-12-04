The grounds of the former Conservative Club building in Batley have been transformed into a winter wonderland as Heeleys prepare to deliver an “amazing” Christmas Market to the town.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive nine-day event will see over 40 independent traders in Alpine huts, a food and drink court and a vintage carousel outside the historic Branch Road venue - which is hoped to be turned into an artisan retail outlet, Heeleys Batley, by June 2025.

There will be four specially-themed musical theatre nights and a host of Christmas characters, including Santa Claus himself making an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Market runs from Thursday, December 5 to Tuesday, December 10, and then from Thursday, December 12 to Saturday, December 14, 4pm to 10.30pm.

The grounds of the former Conservative Club building in Batley have been transformed into a winter wonderland as Heeleys prepare to deliver an “amazing” Christmas Market to the town.

A Charles Dickens-inspired event will kick-off the themed nights on the opening evening (Thursday, December 5), with families also being able to enjoy a Grinch Greenland (on Monday, December 9), a Wizard of Oz night (on Thursday, December 12) and a Frozen event (on Saturday, December 14).

Isobel Townend, director of development for Heeleys, said:

“We are so excited to bring an amazing Christmas market to Batley. This really follows our company ethos which is where history and community meet and we hope the community of Batley, and beyond, will support the Christmas market by visiting us.

The grounds of the former Conservative Club building in Batley have been transformed into a winter wonderland as Heeleys prepare to deliver an “amazing” Christmas Market to the town.

“A fabulous Victorian building lit in Christmas colours is our history, then Alpine huts filled with artisan retailers and food will really bring Christmas to our lovely town of Batley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are completing the picture with a vintage Carousel in the front of the building next to our Christmas tree.

“We have four exciting theme nights and our Wizard of Oz night will have a spectacular yellow brick road through the market.

“We have made the themed nights so the whole family can enjoy different experiences with them.”

The grand designs for the 1800s building, which have been submitted to Kirklees Council by Heeleys Batley, include a coffee shop and restaurant, a community hub, an artisan bakery, a fruit and vegetable shop with a deli counter, a bookshop, and an upmarket emporium which will host an artisan market every few months inside the building.