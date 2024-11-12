Plans have been submitted to Kirklees Council for the former Conservative Club building in Batley to be transformed into an artisan retail outlet.

The grand designs for what will be known as ‘Heeleys Batley’ include a coffee shop and restaurant, a community hub, an artisan bakery, a fruit and vegetable shop with a deli counter, a bookshop, and an upmarket emporium which will host an artisan market every few months inside the building.

But after Mr Townend sadly passed away last year, the Yorkshire Property Rentals business has been inherited by his three daughters Julia Townend, Isobel Townend, and Deborah Redfearn - with the aim that the new, completely renovated complex, subject to planning approval, will be open by June 2025.

“We’re going to invest in this town and renovate this beautiful building for everyone who lives here and for everyone who will visit here,” revealed Isobel, who is the director of development for Heeleys.

“It is really exciting, although it is going to be really busy. We want to get every business in the town involved so we’re all working together to make Batley a lovely shopping town like it used to be again.”

Discussing the plans, which would see the coffee shop and restaurant take centre stage, Isobel said:

“People meet in coffee shops - new mums, older people, workers catching up with their emails. People can have a nice frothy coffee and something nice to eat.

An artists impression of how Heeleys Batley will look.

"We will licence it because the company we’re going to lease it to wants to do some evening events, like music and poetry, so it will be really arty.

“We are providing a free community hub room where local groups can use it for formal or informal meetings. It can also be used as a quiet room where people can work, job hunt, or people on the go who travel with work can drop in to catch up on emails.

“It will be free for all to use.

“We will have an artisan bakery on the corner with fresh fancy bread every day and a fruit and veg shop with a deli counter, and either a florist or a cake shop. We have not decided yet.

“Upstairs there will be an emporium - an indoor upmarket market selling many different things through independent concessions and every few months we will hold an artisan market with 40 stalls selling lots of different things like scented candles, ceramics and art.

“We need to keep it interesting for people.”

A group of bookshops throughout the world - the 826 Valencia programme created by author Dave Eggers - is now a worldwide scheme to encourage and develop creative writing schemes for children.

And Heeleys will eventually become one of those with their enchanted library bookshop.

The historic 1800s building, on Branch Road, was purchased by commercial property developer John Heeley Townend just before the COVID-19 pandemic. But after Mr Townend sadly passed away last year, the Yorkshire Property Rentals business has been inherited by his three daughters Deborah Redfearn, Julia Townend and Isobel Townend - with the aim that the new, completely renovated complex, subject to planning approval, will be open by June 2025.

“It is going to be a cross between Harry Potter and the Cottingley Fairies,” Isobel said.

On what delivering this project would mean to the Batley community, Isobel said:

“We are already informing local residents about what we are doing with the building, excitement is building and we are looking forward to meeting everyone when we are open.

“We are very honest about what we are doing. We have an image. Our building will look exactly like it is shown. We are delivering a full package.

“It is going to cost a lot of money which we are funding ourselves but we feel that Batley is so worth it.

“It needs a little TLC and we can help.”

The former Conservative Club building in Batley.

Heeleys commissioned Martin Walsh Architectural, based in Dewsbury, to design all the plans for the grounds and buildings.

Heeleys Batley will be hosting a huge Christmas Market in its grounds this December, which will see 40 Alpine Huts, four themed musical theatre nights, Santa Claus making an appearance and a carousel and Christmas tree in the front of the impressive building.