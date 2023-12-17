The Heckmondwike Salvation Army charity shop is in the full festive spirit as each day counts down towards Christmas.

Stocked with clothes, footwear, crockery, books, toys and lots more goodies, the shop, on Market Street, has never before been so busy with customers from all age groups going in for a browse.

But that's not all. This year's eye-catching window display at the busy charity shop - a mannequin of a homeless young woman with a woollen scarf wrapped around herself to keep warm - also has an important message for those walking past.

Jan Rowan, manager at the charity shop, said: "It's obvious many families will be struggling to keep their homes warm during this winter due to the predicted sharp rise in gas bill prices.

Shop manager Jan Rowan outside the Heckmondwike Salvation Army charity shop

"But the hardship will of course be far more severe for those unfortunate to find themselves out on the streets.

"So, the festive period leading up to Christmas should also be a time to think of those without a roof over their head.

"That was the theme of our display - to think of the less fortunate or, as the ghost of Jacob Marley would say, to think of 'mankind as our business'.

"We are getting many people coming in looking for a bargain due to the current cost-of-living crisis.

The Christmas window display at the Heckmondwike Salvation Army charity shop

"There is usually something for everyone at the shop as people are donating unwanted household items all the time.”

Jan explained that the charity shop is struggling for space and has been on the lookout for a storage facility big enough to house all of the generous donations being left by customers at the shop.

She added: "The Salvation Army is pleased, however, to have three large clothing bins now available at the Heckmondwike WM Morrisons car park.

"Anyone is welcome at any time to leave any unwanted clothes or footwear in these bins. The quantity does not matter as the bins are being emptied three times a week.