The Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association (AMEA) is hoping to raise more than £1million in this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Kim Leadbeater attended the launch of the Poppy Appeal in Heckmondwike at the town's Morrisons

Members from the AMEA in Spen Valley, alongside the MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater, launched the annual Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in Heckmondwike on Saturday, October 28.

And, having raised £900,000 nationally in 2022, the organisation is aiming to raise even more this year, with collections available at the town’s Morrisons as well as street collections.

Local AMEA representative, Arif Ahmad, said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been working with the Heckmondwike branch of the Royal British Legion for the last few years and would encourage everyone to help the Poppy Appeal.

“We hope that our efforts help raise as much money as possible to assist those veterans in need who served their country.”

Kim added: “I was very pleased to be able to join the launch of the Poppy Appeal at Morrisons in Heckmondwike.

“Thank you to Arif from AMEA Yorkshire and North East for the invitation and to everyone who bought poppies and merchandise.”