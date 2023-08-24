A total of 74 per cent of grades were awarded at grade 7 or above, and of these 40 per cent were grade 9.

More than 99 per cent of Year 11 students secured at least five good GCSE grades, and 80 per cent achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 9-7.

In addition, 66 per cent of students secured eight or more GCSEs at grade 9-7.

Pupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School celebrate their GCSE results

Head teacher Peter Roberts said: “These excellent results do not just happen automatically.

"They are evidence of the exceptional commitment and determination of Heckmondwike’s students who received outstanding support from the dedicated staff and hugely supportive parents.”

There were also some exceptional individual success stories.

James Basford, Humaira Dadibhai, Jonathan Downes, Ayan Gupta, Suchir Gupta, Samiksha Iyer, Rishita Konda, Dilshi Mapatuna, Safaa Pandor and Rishi Saravanan all achieved ten GCSEs at grade 9.