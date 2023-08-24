News you can trust since 1858
Heckmondwike Grammar School congratulates its students on an 'outstanding' set of GCSE results

Heckmondwike Grammar School has congratulated its students for their “outstanding” successes on GCSE results day.
By Dominic Brown
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:57 BST

A total of 74 per cent of grades were awarded at grade 7 or above, and of these 40 per cent were grade 9.

More than 99 per cent of Year 11 students secured at least five good GCSE grades, and 80 per cent achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 9-7.

In addition, 66 per cent of students secured eight or more GCSEs at grade 9-7.

Pupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School celebrate their GCSE resultsPupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School celebrate their GCSE results
Pupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School celebrate their GCSE results
Head teacher Peter Roberts said: “These excellent results do not just happen automatically.

"They are evidence of the exceptional commitment and determination of Heckmondwike’s students who received outstanding support from the dedicated staff and hugely supportive parents.”

There were also some exceptional individual success stories.

James Basford, Humaira Dadibhai, Jonathan Downes, Ayan Gupta, Suchir Gupta, Samiksha Iyer, Rishita Konda, Dilshi Mapatuna, Safaa Pandor and Rishi Saravanan all achieved ten GCSEs at grade 9.

Mahaa Ali-Ahmad, Fiona George, Anousheh Haque, Samuel Jones, Zahra Mahdi, Arnav Maniyar, Rishi Mikkilineni, Hari Montgomery, Estelle Roberts, Alfie Robinson, Navaneeth Roshan Sasikumar, Anish Srikanth, Olivia Taylor and Lucy Webb all achieved nine GCSEs at grade 9.

