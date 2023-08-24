GCSE results day: Upper Batley High School 'incredibly proud' of its students as they celebrate their exam grades

Teachers have praised GCSE students for their commitment to their studies, as well as the resilience and determination they have shown in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic.

Head teacher Aman Kang said: “We are incredibly proud of all our young people and their wonderful GCSE achievements this year.

"They have shown remarkable strength of character and a commitment to their education that is truly commendable.

Students at Upper Batley High School celebrate their GCSE results

"We celebrate their accomplishments and recognise the importance of providing all children with a well-rounded education that prepares them for the challenges of the future.

"At Upper Batley High School we strive to equip our learners with not only academic excellence, but also the essential life skills, values and character traits necessary for success in their future endeavours.

“Guided by our school values of ‘believe, achieve, succeed’, we foster an atmosphere that encourages young people to believe in themselves, achieve their goals and ultimately succeed in their academic and personal pursuits.

"Our whole school community congratulates you all on your incredible achievements and we wish you good luck for the future.”

School spokesperson Christina Nutter added: “Congratulations to all the young people at Upper Batley on their results, which is a deserved outcome for their efforts and constructive attitude towards learning.

"The incredibly committed, highly-skilled and talented staff team should also be recognised for creating an exceptional teaching and learning environment in which children can learn new concepts, self-develop and flourish.

"In addition to this, the role of parents/carers who continuously support their children and the school is invaluable.

"Credit to every person in the school community and wider who advises and mentors young people throughout their GCSE journey; their unwavering encouragement, guidance and belief in the learners’ abilities have undoubtedly contributed to their success.

“It is truly pleasing to see young people within the community progress to the next stage in their lives, whether this is moving on to further education, training or employment.