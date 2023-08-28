The pledge will see Bed Kingdom donate £5,000 every year to Candlelighters in its mission to help children battling cancer and their families.

Iain Blackwood Hobbs, partnerships executive at Candlelighters, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Bed Kingdom has chosen to support Candlelighters.

"Their fantastic three-year pledge gives us the confidence to invest in services that will have such a positive benefit to children and their families who are going through such unimaginably hard times.

Visitors enjoying a Candlelighters family fun day event

"From everyone at Candlelighters, we want to say a huge thank you to Bed Kingdom.”

Bed Kingdom, which was recognised in the Sunday Times Top 100 Fast-Growing Companies 2023, has also extended its support to the Rainbow Baby Bank.

The Heckmondwike-based charity supports vulnerable families around Kirklees, Ossett and Lupset to provide items to families and mothers-to-be that are in need – working to prevent or relieve poverty.

Bed Kingdom recently donated ten mattresses and plans to continue supporting the charity with donations in the future.

Levon Hall, marketing manager at Bed Kingdom, said: “It is with humility that we express our pride in being able to offer our support to Candlelighters.

"The incredible work they do, not only in the fight against cancer but also in making a positive difference in the lives of those affected, truly leaves us in awe.