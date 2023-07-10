News you can trust since 1858
Heckmondwike’s Bed Kingdom makes the Sunday Times Top 100 fastest-growing companies list

A Heckmondwike-based bed retailer has been named in the Sunday Times Top 100 fastest-growing companies list for 2023.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Bed Kingdom, whose flagship showroom is situated on Oldfield Lane in the town, has been ranked 51st in the coveted list, which recognises the UK’s fastest-growing, independent and privately-owned businesses with sales exceeding £5 million in their most recent year of trading.

The children’s beds specialists was founded by Ashley Hainsworth in 2011 and has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the number of employees almost tripling since 2021.

Levon Hall, Bed Kingdom’s marketing director, said: “Being recognised as one of the Sunday Times Top 100 Fast-Growing Businesses in the UK is an amazing achievement. As a team, we worked incredibly hard during the pandemic to maintain high stock levels and keep our next-day delivery commitment to customers. This turned out to be the difference between thriving and surviving.

Bed Kingdom, based in Heckmondwike, has been named in the Sunday Times Top 100 fastest-growing companies list for 2023.
“The business has invested heavily in marketing, professional development, and recruitment. I’m a great example of this as I began my journey with Bed Kingdom as an apprentice and now lead all our marketing efforts.

“We are grateful for all the support we receive from our customers and partners, and we're already working hard to implement our strategic plans for further growth.”

With plans for further expansion, Bed Kingdom has a target turnover of £17 million for the current financial year – up from just £2 million five years ago - while it also plans to expand its product offering and invest in sustainability to increase customer retention and enhance customer experience.

Over the past three years, the company’s annual sales growth has increased by 76.06 per cent, with sales of £12.4 million in the last financial year. Building on this momentum, Bed Kingdom has already achieved 50 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023, with a significant share of the profits stemming from the launch of Bed Kingdom’s sustainable wooden bed brand, Noomi, in 2021.

Although Bed Kingdom made its name selling children’s beds, the e-commerce company also stocks adult beds, mattresses, office, kitchen, living room, garden, and gaming room furniture.

