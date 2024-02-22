Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rams have already been knocked out of the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup following defeats against Keighley Cougars, Bradford Bulls and York Knights, meaning it is a long wait until the curtain raiser to the league season on Sunday, March 17.

And although Halifax Panthers - their opponents in round one of the 2024 Championship - are also out of the 1895 Cup, they are still in the Challenge Cup and are likely to progress even further when they take on Southern Conference League outfit Hammersmith Hills Hoists on Saturday.

Asked if Fax’s continued competitive action will give them the edge against the Rams, assistant head coach Jaymes Chapman admitted:

Rams players and fans still have three more weeks to wait until their next taste of competitive action. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“I think it will do simply because they are going to have some game time in their legs. I should imagine that the Hammersmith game will probably be something where they might rest a few people or have a look at a couple of people they haven’t had chance to have a full look at yet.

“But we have a structure for the next three weeks and making sure we’re getting down to what we want to achieve in the league while making sure we are prepped and ready to go for that first game and hit out against Halifax.

“It is business as usual, a bit of fitness, stuff in the wrestle-room and doing stuff around yardage and good ball shape, as well as attacking our defensive structure as well.

“Ultimately, having game time preps you ready for the season. It ebbs and flows in both directions though. On the other hand, we’re keeping ourselves out of the collision contest which means we won’t have many new injuries - and obviously we hope Halifax come out unscathed as well.”

Chapman provided an update on those currently sidelined through injury.

He revealed: “We’ve got a couple of injuries that are bubbling away in the background where we are waiting on a couple of scans. Brad Graham is going for a scan on his knee. We are hoping it is not serious but we won’t be able to tell just yet.

“Owen Restall had a problem with his hip but I think he has come out unscathed on the back of that now.

“We need to look after Matt Garside because he is carrying a few bumps and bruises. Joe Summers is not going to be with us for the first half of the season based on the dislocation of his shoulder in the Boxing Day game.