‘Encouraging signs and lots of positivity’ - Dewsbury Rams face month-long wait for competitive action after Challenge Cup exit
The Rams’ narrow 14-8 defeat at the hands of York Knights in the third round of the Challenge Cup last Sunday followed on from heavy losses against Keighley Cougars and Bradford Bulls in the 1895 Cup, and resulted in Dewsbury now having to wait until Sunday, March 17 for their next taste of competitive rugby league action.
Dale Ferguson’s men produced a much improved performance against York and led 8-2 going into the final 20 minutes. But a try from Oliver Field levelled the score and Nikau Williams went over in the last minute to dramatically knock the Rams out.
A proud assistant coach Jaymes Chapman said: “We can take lots of confidence out of that game. We have said that we are here to compete in this league and gave a really good dig last Sunday.
“It showed we can take teams as good as York to the 79th minute. Lots of confidence can be taken away from that and the lads could hold their heads up high and go away with a smile on their face.
“I would 100 per cent say we saw some encouraging signs, loads of potential and lots of positivity. I was super proud as it was a great team effort.”
Dewsbury’s month-long wait for a competitive game will end when they entertain previous head coach Liam Finn’s Halifax Panthers in round one of the 2024 Championship season.
On the Rams’ plans ahead of the enticing fixture, Chapman said:
“We have got four weeks now to tighten some bolts up and sharpen some tools to get ready for Halifax in the first game of the season.
“There are going to be a couple of behind closed doors games but we will also spend a bit of time in the wrestle-room working on ground play and slowing the ruck down and a bit more fitness in the lads’ legs, as well as making sure we are sharper in those good ball areas.”