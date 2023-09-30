News you can trust since 1858
Guide Dogs issues appeal for My Sighted Guide volunteers in Mirfield

Guide Dogs is urgently appealing for volunteers in Mirfield to help guide people with sight loss.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
The nationwide charity is looking for people in and around the town to become My Sighted Guide volunteers who can help a local guide dog owner who has dual sensory loss and needs support in free-running their guide dog.

The service enables people living with a vision impairment to do more of the things they love and to explore new opportunities with a fully trained sighted guide. By partnering up with a My Sighted Guide volunteer, they can get out and about and enjoy life’s pleasures with someone who shares their interests; it could be a simple walk in the park, a shopping trip, going to a football match or a visit to an art gallery.

Volunteers will help someone with a vision impairment, who they’ll be carefully matched with. They will undergo training and learn to safely guide someone with sight loss to navigate environments, increase social interaction and promote independence.

Guide Dogs is urgently appealing for volunteers in Mirfield to help guide people with sight loss.
My Sighted Guide Volunteer Experience Manager, Dave Ripley, said: “This is a really rewarding person-centred role. All it requires is a bit of time, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, patience and flexibility, and the willingness to undertake your role safely and effectively.

“We’ll help you to be matched with a suitable partner based on your common interests, personality and location, and we offer training and ongoing support.

“Many of our Sighted Guide volunteers tell us how much this role has enriched their life – as a volunteer you really will be a huge part of the Guide Dogs family and will be supporting someone with sight loss in living the life they choose.”

Partnerships are matched-based on common interests and the service helps people with sight loss build their confidence and do the things they enjoy.

Volunteers must be able to give, on average, a few hours a week, and be aged 18 or over. The role also requires volunteers to have an Enhanced Disclosure.

To find out more about volunteering for the My Sighted Guide service, visit https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/how-you-can-help/volunteering-for-guide-dogs/volunteer-role-descriptions/sighted-guide/

