Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nationwide charity is looking for people in and around the town to become My Sighted Guide volunteers who can help a local guide dog owner who has dual sensory loss and needs support in free-running their guide dog.

The service enables people living with a vision impairment to do more of the things they love and to explore new opportunities with a fully trained sighted guide. By partnering up with a My Sighted Guide volunteer, they can get out and about and enjoy life’s pleasures with someone who shares their interests; it could be a simple walk in the park, a shopping trip, going to a football match or a visit to an art gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers will help someone with a vision impairment, who they’ll be carefully matched with. They will undergo training and learn to safely guide someone with sight loss to navigate environments, increase social interaction and promote independence.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guide Dogs is urgently appealing for volunteers in Mirfield to help guide people with sight loss.

My Sighted Guide Volunteer Experience Manager, Dave Ripley, said: “This is a really rewarding person-centred role. All it requires is a bit of time, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, patience and flexibility, and the willingness to undertake your role safely and effectively.

“We’ll help you to be matched with a suitable partner based on your common interests, personality and location, and we offer training and ongoing support.

“Many of our Sighted Guide volunteers tell us how much this role has enriched their life – as a volunteer you really will be a huge part of the Guide Dogs family and will be supporting someone with sight loss in living the life they choose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partnerships are matched-based on common interests and the service helps people with sight loss build their confidence and do the things they enjoy.

Volunteers must be able to give, on average, a few hours a week, and be aged 18 or over. The role also requires volunteers to have an Enhanced Disclosure.