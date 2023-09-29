News you can trust since 1858
The 12 pubs, clubs and bars in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen featured in the 2024 CAMRA Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide - with several pubs, clubs and bars in North Kirklees making the 2024 list.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST

The famous guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in our nation’s pubs.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Here are the 12 establishments in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen included in the latest guide.

The Good Beer Guide 2024 is out now. For more information visit https://camra.org.uk/

1 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw, BD11 2EQ

1. Halfway House

1 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw, BD11 2EQ Photo: Google streetview

5 Kirkgate, Birstall, WF17 9PB

2. The Black Bull Inn

5 Kirkgate, Birstall, WF17 9PB Photo: Google streetview

157 Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2RP

3. The Shepherds Boy

157 Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2RP Photo: Google streetview

Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, WF13, 1HF

4. The West Riding Refreshment Rooms

Dewsbury Railway Station, Wellington Road, WF13, 1HF Photo: Google streetview

