Events for the Great Winter Get Together across North Kirklees and Yorkshire are starting to take place from today (Friday, January 12), during a weekend where organisers hope to show that winter doesn’t have to be lonely.

Run by The Jo Cox Foundation, community events up and down the country, until so-called Blue Monday (January 15), will act as places where people can find meaningful connection, inspired by the late Jo Cox, who was the MP for Batley and Spen, and her passion for tackling loneliness.

While December is often a time of busy schedules and making social plans, January can be a difficult and isolating month for many, with fewer opportunities for connection after the festive period has come to an end.

Events in North Kirklees include a free cuppa and cake at the Wilton Park Junior Park Run, Batley, on Sunday, January 14, 9.30am to 11am, as well as a coffee and cake event run by More in Common Batley and Spen at the Salvation Army church in Heckmondwike.

In Pontefract, on Saturday, January 13, a community kitchen will be bringing people together for food, while a cooking and gardening event, from 10.30am to 12.30pm on Monday, January 15 at Nowell Mount Community Centre in Leeds, will allow people to cook a healthy, hearty free lunch together.

Su Moore, CEO of The Jo Cox Foundation, said: “It’s crucial that we ensure there are accessible and inclusive opportunities for people to connect with others in their communities throughout the year, but especially in January when the days are still cold and dark.

“We’re encouraging everyone to go along to their nearest Great Winter Get Together this weekend, particularly if you are feeling isolated at the moment.”

Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, Chair of The Jo Cox Foundation, added: “The Great Winter Get Together is inspired by Jo Cox’s passion for strengthening communities and improving the UK’s response to the loneliness crisis.

“Each year we are inspired by all those people who volunteer their time to organise an event in their community and thank them for their efforts, because we see the remarkable impact that these Great Winter Get Togethers can have on people’s wellbeing.”

From board games afternoons, to craft workshops, and winter walks, anyone can participate in the Great Winter Get Together this January.