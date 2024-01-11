Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Canine Grooming Studio, on Market Place, opened its doors to customers on Monday, January 8.

Owned by Natalie Wood, who has been in the dog grooming industry for 23 years, the new business, which caters for cats as well as dogs, will be delivering services such as full grooms, teeth cleaning and nail clipping, as well as advising on dietary requirements and training.

Natalie, 38, said: “It is a completely new business and the first one I have owned having been dog grooming for 23 years.

“I got married in October, came back from my honeymoon in November and then had to start sorting out the business in December. It has been a bit of a whirlwind.

“But I am so excited. It is incredible. The response of the local community here in Birstall has been amazing. Everybody is so happy and so helpful. They are very supportive.”

And although the salon has only been open for a matter of days, Natalie, who lives nearby, confirmed it has been a paws-itive start.

She said: “I have a few loyal customers that have always followed me no matter where I have worked. I appreciate them so much. Some even look after my dogs when I go away, so there is that level of trust which is nice.

“It has taken off. My Saturday’s are full now until February, so we are already busy. And my husband, Marc Jones, will be helping out too! He’ll be helping with the baths at the weekend!”

Natalie, who is City and Guilds fully qualified, also confirmed she is offering a discount on grooms for puppies under six months old “to get them used to the environment.”

She revealed: “Anything under six months old can come and get a discount on the groom just to get them used to the environment and make it a nice experience.

“Sometimes they will get to 6 months old and they will have never been to a groomer and it can be scary for them, so they need to learn from a young age.”