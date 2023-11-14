Batley Bulldogs have returned to training this week as their preparations for the 2024 Championship begin - but without Jimmy Meadows who has sealed a ‘dream move’ to Super League.

Meadows has returned to his hometown club, London Broncos, after an impressive two-year spell at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Following his move, Bulldogs’ head coach Mark Moxon said:

“He leaves a big hole for us. He was a strike player for us and gave us that little bit of flair, which is something that every team needs, so to lose him this late in the off-season leaves a big hole, along with Josh Hodson on that right hand side. They both worked well together.

“But he got an opportunity at a Super League club at London and we had an agreement that if a Super League club came in for him then we would let him follow his dream.

“It’s going back home for him and he’s got family down there which makes it an easy transition. He has really enjoyed his time with us and it has been valuable for his development.

“We are a club that doesn't stand in players’ ways when an opportunity comes knocking. It was important we let him go and follow his dream.”

Posting on social media, Meadows said: “Thank you for the last two years. It has been amazing and I have loved my time at Batley.”

Meadows’ former Batley team-mates returned to training on Monday evening, giving Moxon his first opportunity of seeing his squad of players face-to-face ahead of the new season.

He said: “I am really excited. The off-season has been a lot of talking and negotiating so it was nice to get the lads in and get down to rugby. Ultimately, that’s what I do and that’s what I’ve been good at as an assistant coach.

“It’s going to be slightly different (as head coach), just because it has got to be. But it is going to be very much the same. The way we are going to do things isn’t going to change a great deal and certainly my personality within the group is going to change.

“I’ve got to take a little bit of a different role in trying to look after everybody and trying to make sure everything is organised and that everything is in place.