A care worker from Dewsbury will be attending his third awards ceremony of the year after being named as a finalist in the York and Humberside Great British Care Awards (GBCA).

Naveed Mughal, a support worker with national health and social care charity Making Space, has already scooped one trophy and been shortlisted for another.

In May, he was named the Newcomer of the Year by Making Space, which employs 1,000 people across England. Following that, in June, he attended a London gala awards dinner for the national Housing With Care Awards, where he was a finalist in the Care & Support Worker category.

Now, Naveed’s in the running for the GBCA Home Care Worker award for his work with supported housing tenants at Waterhouse Court in Hunslet, Leeds. He’ll find out if he’s won at a ceremony at The Armouries in Leeds later today (Thursday, November 2).

Naveed said: “To be nominated for this award by Making Space, a fantastic organisation I admire so much, makes me really happy and grateful to be recognised.”

Manager Sajeed Daji, who put Naveed forward for the award, said: “Naveed goes above and beyond every day - it’s what he does. There’s no limit to the lengths he’ll go to to help people get what they need.

“When one tenant had to move out of the flat she’d lived in for 26 years, he personally decorated her new place and moved all her things into the same positions so it would feel like home. He’s taught people how to cook, set up social media accounts, planted flowers – anything they need, he’s there.

“And he does everything with a big smile on his face. He really does brighten all our days.”

Shane Parnell, associate director of operations at Making Space, said: “Naveed thoroughly deserves to be in another final.

“It’s so important to celebrate the successes of all our hard working colleagues within the care sector, and when people consistently go above and beyond to achieve the charity’s vision to put wellbeing at the heart of health and social care they should be applauded.