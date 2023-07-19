Naveed Mughal, who works with supported housing tenants at Waterhouse Court in south Leeds, was one of over 150 people nominated for the Making Space Colleague Awards and he was praised by judges who said his “friendly manner and easy-going outlook” had a positive impact on tenants.

After receiving his award, Naveed said: “I’m really pleased to win the Making Space Newcomer Award for 2023. Having the passion and can-do attitude to strive better for myself and for my tenants at Waterhouse Court pays off in lots of ways!

“I’m sure there are many more positive moments to come and exciting events to accomplish.”

He was presented with his prize at a ceremony held at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool, with a keynote speech by motivational speaker and leadership expert Gavin Ingham. The audience also heard how Naveed supports people to take pride in their appearance and helped them to focus on wellbeing.

Service manager Sajeed Daji, who nominated him for the award, said: “Naveed is very flexible, always happy to work at short notice and always with a smile and a pair of helping hands.

“He’s helped set up internet access and IT devices for our clients to help reduce isolation, supports people with their personal wellbeing and positive lifestyle choices, and promotes and embraces different cultures.”

