The MP for Batley and Spen hosted the meeting at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre which looked at how a new approach to health and well-being policies could have an impact on communities in Yorkshire and the north of England.

The conference heard from people with experience of the health benefits of sport, physical activity and movement locally, regionally and nationally.

Speakers included former rugby league and union international star Jason Robinson, Jack Sunderland and 17-year old Noah from the Training Cave in Birstall, Eve Holt from GM Moving in Greater Manchester and representatives from a number of national and regional organisations working in the field.

Dr Andy Daly-Smith from Bradford University described how insufficient physical activity was the fourth leading risk factor for mortality in the UK. He revealed figures showing that a child born in a poor area in the north of England has a life expectancy 18 years shorter than a child born in an affluent part of the south.

Kim was joined by Labour’s shadow Sports Minister, Stephanie Peacock MP, to discuss how a new government could incorporate health and wellbeing into all aspects of government policy.

Kim’s report published last year, entitled Healthy Britain, was praised by many of the speakers for offering practical and achievable proposals for a holistic, cross-departmental approach to tackling health inequalities and helping people in all parts of the country lead healthier, happier and more productive lives.

Speaking after the conference, Kim said: “I was delighted to welcome so many people with real expertise and insight to Batley Sports and Tennis Centre, which we managed to save from closure after a campaign led by local people.

“A number of contributors said to me how pleased they were to be having these discussions in the heart of a community like ours rather than in London. And I was keen to hear first-hand from people like Noah and Jason, who didn’t have an easy time growing up but turned their lives around by getting involved in boxing and rugby respectively.