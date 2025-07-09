Riders gather at the start of last year's Jo Cox Way event.

The tenth Jo Cox Way bike ride from Cleckheaton to London later this month will be extra special as it marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

More than 100 cyclists are getting ready to take on the “epic” 290-mile route for the tenth time to remember the former Batley and Spen MP, Jo Cox, after she was murdered in 2016.

More riders than ever are taking part in this year’s event, which departs from the Princess Mary Athletics Stadium in Cleckheaton on Wednesday, July 23, and finishes at Flat Iron Square in London on Sunday July 27.

The youngest cyclist is 21 years old, with the oldest about to celebrate their 80th birthday, with 24 of the riders from Dewsbury, Batley and the Spen Valley.

Some of the women riders who took part in the 2024 Jo Cox Way cycle ride.

And with this year’s ride marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, more women than ever before will be taking on the challenge. Riders will be wearing purple, white and green - the colours of the suffragettes.

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, now the MP for Spen Valley, who has been involved in every ride, said:

“Jo was a passionate campaigner for gender equality so it’s wonderful to see 58 women riding this year, and showing that cycling really is for everyone.

“It’s a tough challenge but a brilliant five days - everything Jo would have loved! It’s also a great way to meet people from different walks of life and to celebrate that we have ‘more in common’.

“Cycling has so many physical and mental health benefits and also helps combat loneliness and isolation - causes which Jo also cared about deeply.

“My mum, dad and I wish all the cyclists the very best of luck on their epic journey.”

The founder of the Jo Cox Way, Sarfraz Mian, added:

“The Jo Cox Way gets more popular every year. We can’t wait to welcome more new riders for our tenth ride. It is a real example of people from different communities working together for a common goal.

“You make amazing friends, and since 2016 more than 300 cyclists have raised tens of thousands of pounds for The Jo Cox Foundation to support projects to improve and strengthen our communities.

“We’ll be working hard to make sure all our cyclists enjoy the ride of their lives and make enduring friendships.”

To read more about work of The Jo Cox Foundation, visit: https://www.jocoxfoundation.org and if you’d like to support the riders, you can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2025