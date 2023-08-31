End of an era as Heckmondwike ironmongers shop that has been run by the same family for nearly 70 years is up for sale
Jack Thomas is looking to find a new owner for the premises of RB Stead and Son, with an asking price of £199,995 for the freehold property, stock and business.
The business was established by Arnold Hinchliffe, Mr Thomas’s father-in-law, in 1956, who at the time was struggling to source the specialist parts needed for his existing plumbing business, which looked after the heating systems of local mills and churches.
Having initially been set up to supply the plumbing business, the shop became established in its own right and in 1992 Mr Thomas took it over.
The shop operates from the ground floor of the property, with a kitchen, toilets, storage space and office on the first floor. Additional storage rooms are located in the basement and attic, and there is a private yard to the rear with parking for one car.
After 31 years running the shop, Mr Thomas now wishes to retire, and is currently operating the business on a part-time, afternoons-only, basis. The sale price includes all the stock.
Megan Sutherst, deal executive at Blacks Business Brokers who have been instructed to handle the sale, said: “RB Stead and Son has been part of the fabric of Heckmondwike for as long as most of the town’s residents can remember, so a new owner would benefit from that long history if they were to continue operating as a DIY and hardware shop.
“It is a great location, and the premises would lend themselves to a wide range of uses, so a new owner would be able to do something completely different, if they wished.
"The property is being sold freehold so it could appeal not only to an owner-operator but also to an investor who may want to add it to their portfolio and let it out.
“I am expecting plenty of interest now the word is out that it is on the market.”
All enquiries should be directed to Blacks Business Brokers on 0333 3700000, quoting reference 8277.